OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

Sgt.Ghinaj El Sabbagh, a combat medic assigned to the 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, prepares her equipment for a saline lock during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. Exercises like Northern Strike 25-2 help the unit sharpen its ability to detect and engage unmanned aerial systems, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft, thereby maintaining airspace security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)