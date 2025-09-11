OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

Sgt.Ghinaj El Sabbagh, a combat medic assigned to the 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, prepares her equipment for a saline lock during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. Exercises like Northern Strike 25-2 help the unit sharpen its ability to detect and engage unmanned aerial systems, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft, thereby maintaining airspace security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9313790
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-WB177-6009
|Resolution:
|5362x4030
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
