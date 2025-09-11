Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 2 of 5]

    OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt.Ghinaj El Sabbagh, a combat medic assigned to the 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, prepares her equipment for a saline lock during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2025. Exercises like Northern Strike 25-2 help the unit sharpen its ability to detect and engage unmanned aerial systems, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft, thereby maintaining airspace security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 14:55
    Photo ID: 9313790
    VIRIN: 250806-A-WB177-6009
    Resolution: 5362x4030
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    ADA
    NS252
    Northern Strike 25-2
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard

