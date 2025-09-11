Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 1 of 5]

    OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense System, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 147th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, sits camouflaged in the wood line during Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2025. Robust air defense and counter-UAS capabilities, like those on the Avenger Air Defense System, are essential to protect forward bases, logistics hubs, and command centers from aerial threats. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 9313789
    VIRIN: 700806-A-XU282-5644
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    ADA
    NS252
    Northern Strike 25-2
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard

