OHARNG 1-174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participates in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

A U.S. Army AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense System, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 147th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, sits camouflaged in the wood line during Northern Strike 25-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2025. Robust air defense and counter-UAS capabilities, like those on the Avenger Air Defense System, are essential to protect forward bases, logistics hubs, and command centers from aerial threats. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skyiah Johnson, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)