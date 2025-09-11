A UH-72 Lakota helicopter on display at the Army Expo '25 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 2025. The expo provided community members, Soldiers and families the opportunity to engage with modern Army capabilities and meet the service members who operate them. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 14:02
|Photo ID:
|9313745
|VIRIN:
|250913-Z-A3544-1106
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Expo '25, by SGT Tristan Murry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.