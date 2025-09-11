Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-72 Lakota helicopter on display at the Army Expo '25 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 2025. The expo provided community members, Soldiers and families the opportunity to engage with modern Army capabilities and meet the service members who operate them. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry)