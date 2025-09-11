Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Expo '25

    CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-72 Lakota helicopter on display at the Army Expo '25 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 2025. The expo provided community members, Soldiers and families the opportunity to engage with modern Army capabilities and meet the service members who operate them. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 14:02
    Location: CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
