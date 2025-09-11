USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 12, 2025)—The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) takes station with the Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) during a multi-lateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea, Sep. 12. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)