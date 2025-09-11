Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250912-N-CV021-1045
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 12, 2025)—The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) takes station with the Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) during a multi-lateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea, Sep. 12. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 01:10
    Photo ID: 9312941
    VIRIN: 250912-N-CV021-1045
    Resolution: 5177x3830
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download