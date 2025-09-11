USS John Finn (DDG 113) participates in Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250912-N-CV021-1006

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Sep. 12, 2025)— Information System Technician 2nd Class Jahein Barrett, from Conyers, Georgia, handles a line on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a sea and anchor detail during a multi-lateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in Subic Bay, Philippines, Sep. 12. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)