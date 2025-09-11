Force Support Squadron Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Idaho Air National Guard’s Force Support Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing held a change of command ceremony Sept 12, 2025, at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The ceremony honored Lt. Col. Jennifer Cook, the outgoing commander of the 124th FSS, and welcomed incoming 124th FSS commander Maj. Cassidy Morlock, who has served as the Director of Operations for the FSS.. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman First Class Sarah Welch)