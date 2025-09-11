Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Support Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 1 of 2]

    Force Support Squadron Welcomes New Commander

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho Air National Guard’s Force Support Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing held a change of command ceremony Sept 12, 2025, at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The ceremony honored Lt. Col. Jennifer Cook, the outgoing commander of the 124th FSS, and welcomed incoming 124th FSS commander Maj. Cassidy Morlock, who has served as the Director of Operations for the FSS.. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman First Class Sarah Welch)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9312695
    VIRIN: 250606-F-NE283-7982
    Resolution: 3669x5504
    Size: 10.91 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Force Support Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

