The Idaho Air National Guard’s Force Support Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing held a change of command ceremony Sept 12, 2025, at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The ceremony honored Lt. Col. Jennifer Cook, the outgoing commander of the 124th FSS, and welcomed incoming 124th FSS commander Maj. Cassidy Morlock, who has served as the Director of Operations for the FSS.. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman First Class Sarah Welch)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9312695
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-NE283-7982
|Resolution:
|3669x5504
|Size:
|10.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Force Support Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.