    USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 13, 2025) – Machinists Mate 3rd Class Caleb Lilly, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) assists a Sailor donning firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill aboard Blue Ridge while underway in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 13, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    General Quarters
    LCC-19
    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Navy
    Flagship

