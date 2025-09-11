USS Blue Ridge Conducts General Quarters

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 13, 2025) – Damage Controlman Fireman Tyler Martin, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) responds on the radio for a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard Blue Ridge while underway in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 13, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)
