    Wings of Aloha Student Expo [Image 7 of 7]

    Wings of Aloha Student Expo

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps listen to a C-17 Globemaster III pilot during the Wings of Aloha Student Expo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 12, 2025. Wings of Aloha allowed over 650 students to tour military and civilian aircraft, explore career field displays and interact with service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown) (Photo blurred for privacy)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 21:08
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
