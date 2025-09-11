Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from across Oahu tour a KC-135 Stratotanker during the Wings of Aloha Student Expo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 12, 2025. Wings of Aloha allowed over 650 students to tour military and civilian aircraft, explore career field displays and interact with service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)