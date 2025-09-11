Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets learn about combat skills from an Air Force security forces member during the Wings of Aloha Student Expo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 12, 2025. The aim of Wings of Aloha is to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)