Students from across Oahu explore the flightline of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during the Wings of Aloha Student Expo, September 12, 2025. The aim of Wings of Aloha is to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9312079
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-HW521-1363
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
