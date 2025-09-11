Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots Lt. Col. Skip Saito (right), 204th Airlift Squadron director of operations, and Capt. Benjamin Basham (left), 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, brief students from across Oahu during the Wings of Aloha Student Expo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 12, 2025. Wings of Aloha allowed over 650 students to tour military and civilian aircraft, explore career field displays and interact with service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)