Landing Craft, Air Cushion 64 enters USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) adjust a towing rig connected to a landing craft, air cushion in the well deck, Sept. 10, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)
Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 20:31
Photo ID:
|9312068
VIRIN:
|250910-N-EV749-2505
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|1.88 MB
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
Web Views:
|10
Downloads:
|0
