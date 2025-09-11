Makin Island Sailors Maintain Preservation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Caleb Colson, a native of Dallas, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Chloe Taylor, a native of Crescent, California, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), paint the tramline on the flight deck, Sept. 10, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)