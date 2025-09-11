Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Sailors Maintain Preservation [Image 3 of 5]

    Makin Island Sailors Maintain Preservation

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Abraham Ramirez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jesse Porter, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and a native of Greensboro, Georgia, paints a pad eye on the flight deck, Sept. 10, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 20:31
    VIRIN: 250910-N-EV749-1037
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Sailors Maintain Preservation [Image 5 of 5], by SN Abraham Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

