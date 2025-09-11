Makin Island Sailors Maintain Preservation

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jesse Porter, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and a native of Greensboro, Georgia, paints a pad eye on the flight deck, Sept. 10, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 20:31
|Photo ID:
|9312066
|VIRIN:
|250910-N-EV749-1037
|Resolution:
|4259x6389
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
