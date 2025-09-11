Makin Island Sailors Maintain Preservation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jesse Porter, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and a native of Greensboro, Georgia, paints a pad eye on the flight deck, Sept. 10, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)