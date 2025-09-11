Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Landing Craft, Air Cushion 64 enters USS Makin Island (LHD 8) [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Landing Craft, Air Cushion 64 enters USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Abraham Ramirez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 stow lines on a landing craft, air cushion in the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 10, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 20:31
    Photo ID: 9312065
    VIRIN: 250910-N-EV749-2557
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landing Craft, Air Cushion 64 enters USS Makin Island (LHD 8) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Abraham Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Landing Craft, Air Cushion 64 enters USS Makin Island (LHD 8)
    Landing Craft, Air Cushion 64 enters USS Makin Island (LHD 8)
    Makin Island Sailors Maintain Preservation
    Makin Island Sailors Maintain Preservation
    Landing Craft, Air Cushion 64 enters USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACU5
    Amphibious assault ship
    USN
    Landing Craft
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download