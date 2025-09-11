Landing Craft, Air Cushion 64 enters USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 stow lines on a landing craft, air cushion in the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 10, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)