Landing Craft, Air Cushion 64 enters USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Quezada, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Long Island, New York, right, attaches a tow chain to a landing craft, air cushion in the well deck, Sept. 10, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)