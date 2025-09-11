Exercise DELAYEN: 3rd ANGLICO Aito Culminating Event and Ceremony in Tahiti

A French Armed Forces soldier with the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment, Troupes De Marine, French Army, stands at attention while he wears his Aito “Warrior” medal after completing the Aito Course culminating event for Exercise DELAYEN, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 30, 2025. The Aito “Warrior” Course is a joint training event that develops combat readiness, interoperability, and cultural exchange through events such as jungle patrolling, ambush tactics, water obstacle challenges, and teambuilding activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)
|08.30.2025
|09.12.2025 18:43
|9311863
|250830-M-NI027-1354
|6720x4480
|4 MB
|ARUE, PF
|0
|0
