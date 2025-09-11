Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise DELAYEN: 3rd ANGLICO Aito Culminating Event and Ceremony in Tahiti

    ARUE, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    A French Armed Forces soldier with the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment, Troupes De Marine, French Army, stands at attention while he wears his Aito “Warrior” medal after completing the Aito Course culminating event for Exercise DELAYEN, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 30, 2025. The Aito “Warrior” Course is a joint training event that develops combat readiness, interoperability, and cultural exchange through events such as jungle patrolling, ambush tactics, water obstacle challenges, and teambuilding activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 18:43
    Photo ID: 9311863
    VIRIN: 250830-M-NI027-1354
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: ARUE, PF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise DELAYEN: 3rd ANGLICO Aito Culminating Event and Ceremony in Tahiti, by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd ANGLICO
    FAF
    USINDOPACOM
    Bazeilles Day
    USMC

