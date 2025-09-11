Hatch closed, SH151 over Keystone Dam open

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Close up of the repaired hatch cover on State Highway 151 on the road over Keystone Dam in Sand Springs, Okla., Sept. 12, 2025. Both lanes reopened Sept. 12, 2025. Damage to the hatch resulted in a road closure, Sept. 9. (Courtesy Photo by Tom Henry, USACE)