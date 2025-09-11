Col. Claudia Henemyre, the deputy commander of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, shows students at Frederick County’s Urbana Middle School the two types of uniforms she wears as part of her career. Henemyre spoke to the middle schoolers as part of a speaker series aimed at exposing students to diverse career opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9311071
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-VM903-3554
|Resolution:
|477x357
|Size:
|190.28 KB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Army biochemist inspires students, promotes military opportunities
