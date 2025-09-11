Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army biochemist inspires students, promotes military opportunities [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases

    Col. Claudia Henemyre, the deputy commander of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, shows students at Frederick County’s Urbana Middle School the two types of uniforms she wears as part of her career. Henemyre spoke to the middle schoolers as part of a speaker series aimed at exposing students to diverse career opportunities.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 15:40
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
