    Several agencies use muscles to relocate mussels, fish in Red River of the North [Image 11 of 16]

    Several agencies use muscles to relocate mussels, fish in Red River of the North

    HORACE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Dave Potter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, biologist, conducts a fish and mussel relocation project on the Red River of the North, near Horace, North Dakota, Sept. 4. The Corps of Engineers, along with partners from the U.S. Geological Survey, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, North Dakota Game and Fish and North Dakota Department of Environmental Equality, recently completed a mussel and fish relocation project near the site to mitigate environmental concerns from building the Fargo, North Dakota / Moorhead, Minnesota, Metro Area Flood Risk Reduction project. Once complete, the project will protect over 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure.

    natural resources
    St. Paul District
    flood risk management
    Fargo Moorhead Metro Area Diversion Project

