U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, employees, monitor a fish and mussel relocation project near Horace, North Dakota, Sept. 4. The Corps of Engineers, along with partners from the U.S. Geological Survey, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, North Dakota Game and Fish and North Dakota Department of Environmental Equality, recently completed a mussel and fish relocation project near the site to mitigate environmental concerns from building the Fargo, North Dakota / Moorhead, Minnesota, Metro Area Flood Risk Reduction project. Once complete, the project will protect over 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure.
Several agencies use muscles to relocate mussels, fish in Red River of the North
