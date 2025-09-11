Col. Jared Lake, commander of the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, provides an update on the 116th IBCT during the 55th Annual 116th Infantry Regiment Muster Nov. 11, 2023, in Staunton, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 10:49
|Photo ID:
|9309775
|VIRIN:
|231129-Z-JL021-1003
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|16.42 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 116th Infantry Regiment holds 55th Annual Muster on Veterans Day [Image 3 of 3], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
116th Infantry Regiment holds 55th Annual Muster on Veterans Day
No keywords found.