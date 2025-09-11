Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    116th Infantry Regiment holds 55th Annual Muster on Veterans Day [Image 3 of 3]

    116th Infantry Regiment holds 55th Annual Muster on Veterans Day

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Jared Lake, commander of the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, provides an update on the 116th IBCT during the 55th Annual 116th Infantry Regiment Muster Nov. 11, 2023, in Staunton, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 10:49
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
