    7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters & Headquarters Company Sports Day, Ft. Meade [Image 6 of 10]

    7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Company Sports Day, Ft. Meade

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Tracy Lynge 

    7th Signal Command

    Members of the 7th Signal Command (Theater) HHC Team face off in a friendly game of tug-of-war during the company's Spring Sports Day event, April 12, 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 10:50
    Photo ID: 9309773
    VIRIN: 240412-A-IY775-1514
    Resolution: 6288x4192
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
