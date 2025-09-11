The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), arrives in Oslo, Norway, Sept. 12, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 04:27
|Photo ID:
|9309042
|VIRIN:
|250912-N-IQ220-1001
|Resolution:
|5265x3510
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
USS Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Oslo, Norway
