    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Arrives in Oslo, Norway

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), arrives in Oslo, Norway, Sept. 12, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Arrives in Oslo, Norway, by PO3 Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Oslo, Norway

