Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    MIAMI (Sept. 11, 2025) Future Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami join other community members in waving the American flag during a Miami Marlins’ game on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ceremony, part of an executive engagement visit hosted by NTAG Miami, marked Capt. Dale Gregory Jr., a Boca Raton, Fla., native and commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), returning to his hometown area in support of Navy Nation 250, commemorating the Navy’s 250th anniversary through nationwide outreach. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 02:41
    Photo ID: 9308984
    VIRIN: 250911-N-RF885-1461
    Resolution: 2000x1332
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiting
    Navy250
    baseball
    sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download