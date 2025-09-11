Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MIAMI (Sept. 11, 2025) Future Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami join other community members in waving the American flag during a Miami Marlins’ game on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ceremony, part of an executive engagement visit hosted by NTAG Miami, marked Capt. Dale Gregory Jr., a Boca Raton, Fla., native and commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), returning to his hometown area in support of Navy Nation 250, commemorating the Navy’s 250th anniversary through nationwide outreach. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)