Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game

MIAMI (Sept. 11, 2025) Capt. Dale Gregory Jr., a native of Boca Raton, Fla., and commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Sailors and Future Sailors take a photo during a Miami Marlins game on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ceremony, held as part of an executive engagement visit hosted by NTAG Miami, marked Gregory’s return to his hometown area in support of Navy 250, commemorating the service’s 250th anniversary through nationwide outreach. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)