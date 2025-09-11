Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    MIAMI (Sept. 11, 2025) Capt. Dale Gregory Jr., a native of Boca Raton, Fla., and commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Sailors and Future Sailors take a photo during a Miami Marlins game on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ceremony, held as part of an executive engagement visit hosted by NTAG Miami, marked Gregory’s return to his hometown area in support of Navy 250, commemorating the service’s 250th anniversary through nationwide outreach. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 02:41
    Photo ID: 9308981
    VIRIN: 250911-N-RF885-1439
    Resolution: 2000x1332
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game
    Ronald Reagan CO Swears In Future Sailors at Marlins’ 9/11 Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY250
    BASEBALL
    USS RONALD REAGAN
    AMERICAN FLAG
    OATH OF ENLISTMENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download