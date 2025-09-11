Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks during the 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony at the Pacific Views Event Center, MCB Camp Pendleton, California, on Sept. 11, 2025. The annual ceremony recognized the base’s history, legacy, and importance, commemorating the official establishment of MCB Camp Pendleton. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated MCB Camp Pendleton to World War I Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton on Sept. 25, 1942, in honor of Pendleton's long advocacy for establishing a West Coast training base for the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne Torres)