Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony [Image 5 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform during the 83rd Annual Evening Colors ceremony held at the Pacific Views Event Center, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on Sept. 11, 2025. The annual ceremony recognized the base’s history, legacy, and importance, commemorating the official establishment of MCB Camp Pendleton. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated MCB Camp Pendleton to World War I Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton on Sept. 25, 1942, in honor of Pendleton's long advocacy for establishing a West Coast training base for the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 01:20
    Photo ID: 9308962
    VIRIN: 250911-M-RY841-1032
    Resolution: 7657x5107
    Size: 15.87 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Marine Division Band
    Evening Colors
    MCIWEST
    Ceremony
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download