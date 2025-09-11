Camp Pendleton Hosts 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Natalia Khoury, a communication strategy and operations officer with Marine Corps Installations West, narrates the 83rd Annual Evening Colors Ceremony at the Pacific Views Event Center, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on Sept. 11, 2025. The annual ceremony recognized the base’s history, legacy, and importance, commemorating the official establishment of MCB Camp Pendleton. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated MCB Camp Pendleton to World War I Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton on Sept. 25, 1942, in honor of Pendleton's long advocacy for establishing a West Coast training base for the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeslianne Torres)