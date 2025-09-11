PMRF Prepares for ‘Dark Skies’ and Shearwater Fledging Season on Kaua`i

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kekaha (September 10, 2025) — Shearwater tracks on the sand. The annual fledging of Newell’s shearwaters and Hawaiian petrels on Kauaʻi, begins September 15 to December 15, marking a critical period for two of Hawai`i’s most threatened seabirds. The PMRF Dark Skies Program plays a vital role in protecting these birds by reducing light pollution and ensuring safer passage for fledglings. The program demonstrates how environmental stewardship and mission readiness can work hand in hand. Since the Dark Skies Program inception, the number of fallen seabirds at PMRF have decreased significantly. (Photo Courtesy of PMRF, Daniella Casilla)