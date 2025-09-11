Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF Prepares for 'Dark Skies' and Shearwater Fledging Season on Kaua`i

    PMRF Prepares for ‘Dark Skies’ and Shearwater Fledging Season on Kaua`i

    KEKAHA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2022

    Photo by Jonell Kaohelaulii 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kekaha (September 10, 2025) — Shearwater tracks on the sand. The annual fledging of Newell’s shearwaters and Hawaiian petrels on Kauaʻi, begins September 15 to December 15, marking a critical period for two of Hawai`i’s most threatened seabirds. The PMRF Dark Skies Program plays a vital role in protecting these birds by reducing light pollution and ensuring safer passage for fledglings. The program demonstrates how environmental stewardship and mission readiness can work hand in hand. Since the Dark Skies Program inception, the number of fallen seabirds at PMRF have decreased significantly. (Photo Courtesy of PMRF, Daniella Casilla)

    This work, PMRF Prepares for 'Dark Skies' and Shearwater Fledging Season on Kaua`i, by Jonell Kaohelaulii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PMRF Prepares for ‘Dark Skies’ and Shearwater Fledging Season on Kaua`i
    PMRF Prepares for ‘Dark Skies’ and Shearwater Fledging Season on Kaua`i
    PMRF Prepares for ‘Dark Skies’ and Shearwater Fledging Season on Kaua`i

    PMRF
    Navy
    Kauai
    DarkSkies
    Sheawater

