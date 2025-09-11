Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    RJ Gritter, a Decathlon aircraft pilot, arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 11, 2025. Gritter is scheduled to perform his aerobatic routine during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, which features military and civilian aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 22:18
    Photo ID: 9308807
    VIRIN: 250911-F-CW106-1416
    Resolution: 6100x4067
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Aircraft arrive for Joint Base Andrews Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBA
    RJ Gritter
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility
    Andrewsairshow25
    Decathlon

