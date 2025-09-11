Aircraft arrive for Joint Base Andrews Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RJ Gritter, a Decathlon aircraft pilot, arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 11, 2025. Gritter is scheduled to perform his aerobatic routine during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, which features military and civilian aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)