    Aircraft arrive for Joint Base Andrews Air Show [Image 3 of 5]

    Aircraft arrive for Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the 'Thunderbirds', are staged on the flight line alongside a custom Corvette at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 11, 2025. The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, is scheduled to perform during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, showcasing the pride, professionalism, inspiring audiences worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 22:21
    Photo ID: 9308805
    VIRIN: 250911-F-CW106-1276
    Resolution: 8026x5351
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    JBA
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility
    Andrewsairshow25
    F-16
    Thunderbirds

