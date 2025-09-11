Aircraft arrive for Joint Base Andrews Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the 'Thunderbirds', are staged on the flight line alongside a custom Corvette at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 11, 2025. The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, is scheduled to perform during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, showcasing the pride, professionalism, inspiring audiences worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)