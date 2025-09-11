Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lower San Joaquin River - Fourteenmile Slough Pump Station Mitigation Site [Image 4 of 4]

    Lower San Joaquin River - Fourteenmile Slough Pump Station Mitigation Site

    STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    This is a left centric photo of the Fourteenmile Slough Pump Station Mitigation site during a site visit on Aug. 26, 2025, in Stockton, California. The Lower San Joaquin River project includes 23 miles of levee improvements and two closure structures at Fourteenmile Slough and Smith Canal, with the first phase beginning in Spring 2025 along approximately 5,900 feet of Tenmile Slough (TS30L) in western Stockton, involving the installation of a cut-off wall, levee reshaping, and waterside erosion protection. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)

