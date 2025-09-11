Lower San Joaquin River - Fourteenmile Slough Pump Station Mitigation Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This is an overview general photo of the Fourteenmile Slough Pump Station Mitigation site during a site visit on Aug. 26, 2025, in Stockton, California. The Lower San Joaquin River project includes 23 miles of levee improvements and two closure structures at Fourteenmile Slough and Smith Canal, with the first phase beginning in Spring 2025 along approximately 5,900 feet of Tenmile Slough (TS30L) in western Stockton, involving the installation of a cut-off wall, levee reshaping, and waterside erosion protection. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)