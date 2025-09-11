Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC and JGSDF Resolute Dragon 25 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    USMC and JGSDF Resolute Dragon 25 Opening Ceremony

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and members of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Western Army, conduct a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise across Japan, including the southwest islands, that strengthens the command, control and multidomain maneuver capabilities of III MEF and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army personnel, alongside representatives across the U.S. and Japanese Joint Force, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)

    JGSDF
    IIIMEF
    INDOPACOM
    Okinawa
    Japan
    ResoluteDragon25

