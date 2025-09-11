USMC and JGSDF Resolute Dragon 25 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and members of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Western Army, conduct a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise across Japan, including the southwest islands, that strengthens the command, control and multidomain maneuver capabilities of III MEF and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army personnel, alongside representatives across the U.S. and Japanese Joint Force, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)