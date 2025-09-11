USMC and JGSDF Resolute Dragon 25 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, left, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Seiji Toriumi, commanding general of Western Army, shake hands at the conclusion of the Resolute Dragon 25 opening ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise across Japan, including the southwest islands, that strengthens the command, control and multidomain maneuver capabilities of III MEF and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army personnel, alongside representatives across the U.S. and Japanese Joint Force, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)