Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Kristopher Burris 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I. – Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong, president of Salve Regina University, delivers remarks at the third iteration of Forum at Newport, a presentation series on global issues co-sponsored by the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) and the Pell Center at Salve Regina, held at the NWC campus in Newport, Rhode Island, Sept. 10. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 16:28
    Photo ID: 9308039
    VIRIN: 250910-N-YG388-1135
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 377.6 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security [Image 5 of 5], by Kristopher Burris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security
    U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security
    U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security
    U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security
    U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Artificial Intelligence
    Artificial Intelligence (AI)
    Artificial Intelligence & Autonomy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download