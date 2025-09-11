NEWPORT, R.I. – Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong, president of Salve Regina University, delivers remarks at the third iteration of Forum at Newport, a presentation series on global issues co-sponsored by the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) and the Pell Center at Salve Regina, held at the NWC campus in Newport, Rhode Island, Sept. 10. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris)
U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security
