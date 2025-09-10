10th AAMDC honors fallen firefighters during 9/11 memorial run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command participate in a 9/11 Memorial Run at Fritz-Walter-Stadion in Kaiserslautern, Sept. 11, 2025. The event honored and remembered the firefighters who gave their lives responding to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)