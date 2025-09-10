Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC honors fallen firefighters during 9/11 memorial run [Image 2 of 4]

    10th AAMDC honors fallen firefighters during 9/11 memorial run

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command participate in a 9/11 Memorial Run at Fritz-Walter-Stadion in Kaiserslautern, Sept. 11, 2025. The event honored and remembered the firefighters who gave their lives responding to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 10:24
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Kaiserslautern
    patriotday
    StrongerTogether
    September11th
    September11
    SwordofFreedom

