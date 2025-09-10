Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The Coast Guard Act of 1915, which combined the U.S. Revenue Cutter and Lifesaving services and created the modern-day U.S. Coast Guard, is displayed at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C., on September 5, 2025. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen gathered at Coast Guard HQ for the Chaplains Professional Summit (ChaPS) and National Ombudsman Training (NOT) from Sept. 3-5, 2025. CHaPs and NOT culminated in an oath ceremony held in the Rotunda for Freedom at the National Archives Museum. Museum archivists displayed prominent Coast Guard documents, such as acts creating the U.S. Revenue and Lifesaving services, as well as historic WWII and search and rescue logs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 10:19
    Photo ID: 9306379
    VIRIN: 250905-G-JO805-4007
    Resolution: 11628x7752
    Size: 16.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training
    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training
    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training
    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training
    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training
    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training
    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training
    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training
    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training
    U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ombudsman
    National Archives Museum
    U.S. Coast Guard Base National Capital Region
    CoastGuardNewsWire
    U.S. Coast Guard
    chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download