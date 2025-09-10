U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The National Archives Museum rear entrance on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 5, 2025. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen gathered at Coast Guard HQ for the Chaplains Professional Summit (ChaPS) and National Ombudsman Training (NOT) from Sept. 3-5, 2025. CHaPs and NOT culminated in an oath ceremony held in the Rotunda for Freedom at the National Archives Museum. Museum archivists displayed prominent Coast Guard documents, such as acts creating the U.S. Revenue and Lifesaving services, as well as historic WWII and search and rescue logs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)