U.S. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen convene for professional summit and training

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jeniffer Bowden, chaplain of the Coast Guard, conducts an invocation after an oath renewal ceremony at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 5, 2025. Coast Guard chaplains and ombudsmen gathered at Coast Guard HQ for the Chaplains Professional Summit (ChaPS) and National Ombudsman Training (NOT) from Sept. 3-5, 2025. CHaPs and NOT culminated in an oath ceremony held in the Rotunda for Freedom at the National Archives Museum. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)