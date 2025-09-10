Military members from USMEPCOM are timed as part of their endurance testing during military member of the year competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 08:41
|Photo ID:
|9306172
|VIRIN:
|250909-D-E7460-1016
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Excellence in Action: Military and Civilian Members Shine during Annual Competition, by Kenneth Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Excellence in Action: Military and Civilian Members Shine during Annual Competition
No keywords found.