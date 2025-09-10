Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Excellence in Action: Military and Civilian Members Shine during Annual Competition

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Excellence in Action: Military and Civilian Members Shine during Annual Competition

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Anthony 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Military members from USMEPCOM are timed as part of their endurance testing during military member of the year competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 08:41
    Photo ID: 9306172
    VIRIN: 250909-D-E7460-1016
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Excellence in Action: Military and Civilian Members Shine during Annual Competition, by Kenneth Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Excellence in Action: Military and Civilian Members Shine during Annual Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    meps
    Annual Awards
    USMEPCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download