    Agile Spartan 25.2 [Image 5 of 5]

    Agile Spartan 25.2

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332nd
    Expeditionary Communications Squadron, set
    up a Ranger flyaway terminal during exercise
    Agile Spartan 25.2 in the U.S. Central
    Command area of responsibility Aug. 26, 2025.
    A Ranger flyaway terminal is a device that
    connects to a satellite to establish remote field
    communications. Agile combat employment
    disperses airpower from large bases to smaller,
    strategically positioned locations, relying on
    swiftly deployed communications networks to
    keep forces synchronized and mission-ready.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace
    Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 02:21
    Photo ID: 9305741
    VIRIN: 250826-F-PO088-1151
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spartan 25.2 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Communications Squadron
    AFCENT
    Agile Combat Employment
    CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan 25.2

