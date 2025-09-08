U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332nd
Expeditionary Communications Squadron, set
up a Ranger flyaway terminal during exercise
Agile Spartan 25.2 in the U.S. Central
Command area of responsibility Aug. 26, 2025.
A Ranger flyaway terminal is a device that
connects to a satellite to establish remote field
communications. Agile combat employment
disperses airpower from large bases to smaller,
strategically positioned locations, relying on
swiftly deployed communications networks to
keep forces synchronized and mission-ready.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace
Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 02:21
|Photo ID:
|9305741
|VIRIN:
|250826-F-PO088-1151
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
