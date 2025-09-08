Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332nd

Expeditionary Communications Squadron, set

up a Ranger flyaway terminal during exercise

Agile Spartan 25.2 in the U.S. Central

Command area of responsibility Aug. 26, 2025.

A Ranger flyaway terminal is a device that

connects to a satellite to establish remote field

communications. Agile combat employment

disperses airpower from large bases to smaller,

strategically positioned locations, relying on

swiftly deployed communications networks to

keep forces synchronized and mission-ready.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace

Turpin)