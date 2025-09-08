Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3MDTF Warrant Officer Earns Top Army Awards for Innovative Data Platform Work

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Ronald P. Clark, the U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stanley W. Call, an all-source intelligence technician from the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, and Col. Wade A. Germann, the 3rd MDTF commander pose for photo Sept. 5, 2025, at the reviewing stand of Richardson Hall, the U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters building, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii
    Call was presented the Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rex A. Williams Award for Excellence in Military Intelligence and the Knowlton Award by Clark for his work testing and fielding the Army Intelligence Data Platform (AIDP).

    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 21:19
