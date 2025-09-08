3MDTF Warrant Officer Earns Top Army Awards for Innovative Data Platform Work

Gen. Ronald P. Clark, the U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stanley W. Call, an all-source intelligence technician from the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, and Col. Wade A. Germann, the 3rd MDTF commander pose for photo Sept. 5, 2025, at the reviewing stand of Richardson Hall, the U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters building, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii
Call was presented the Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rex A. Williams Award for Excellence in Military Intelligence and the Knowlton Award by Clark for his work testing and fielding the Army Intelligence Data Platform (AIDP).
