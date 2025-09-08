Fort Hamilton Honors 9/11 Victims, Fallen Service Members at Patriots Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton command hosted a wreath laying observance for National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Patriots Day on Sept. 10, 2024, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club’s 9/11 Memorial site. The ceremony honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and paid tribute to those who have since died while defending the nation.



As part of the observance, a memorial wreath was placed at the garrison’s 9/11 memorial site prior to the event, symbolizing the community’s enduring commitment to remembrance. The presence of Fort Hamilton personnel underscored a shared resolve to honor the fallen and ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.



Fort Hamilton provided defense support to civil authorities in the New York City area during the Sept. 11 attacks, including supporting the New York National Guard Joint Task Force-Empire Shield. The base now hosts a permanent Sept. 11 memorial where annual ceremonies honor those killed in the attacks and those who have served since. (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)