    Chief of Public Affairs visits JTF-DC as They Support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 6 of 6]

    Chief of Public Affairs visits JTF-DC as They Support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Peter Morrison, left, non-commissioned officer in charge, Joint Information Center, Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, briefs Ms. Rebecca Hodson, chief of public affairs, Army, on how public affairs service members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force during a visit to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. Sep. 5, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 18:43
    Photo ID: 9305351
    VIRIN: 250904-Z-DH163-1046
    Resolution: 6531x4329
    Size: 16.53 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Public Affairs visits JTF-DC as They Support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

