Chief of Public Affairs visits JTF-DC as They Support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Rebecca Hodson, right, chief of public affairs, Army, is briefed on how public affairs service members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force during a visit to the Joint Information Center for Joint Task Force-District of Columbia at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. Sep. 5, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)