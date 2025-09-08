Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II [Image 5 of 5]

    Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Dr. Ivonne Alvarado, Ophthalmologist at Dr. Luis “Chicho” Fabrega Regional Hospital evaluates a patient ahead of the eight-day eye surgical mission during Panamax Alpha Phase II, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Aug. 26, 2025, through Sept. 11, 2025. The surgical mission brought together 48 local and U.S. doctors, nurses, and technicians to complete cataract removals, corneal transplants and other complex procedures alleviating an over six-month wait for some. The over 200 surgeries provided not only improved eyesight but symbolized the strength of the U.S.-Panama partnership. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 17:17
    Photo ID: 9305032
    VIRIN: 250910-A-XX000-3001
    Resolution: 1600x900
    Size: 319.98 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II

    USSOUTHCOM
    Continuing Promise
    Progress Through Unity
    Panamax Alfa
    interoperability

