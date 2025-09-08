Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Ivonne Alvarado, Ophthalmologist at Dr. Luis “Chicho” Fabrega Regional Hospital evaluates a patient ahead of the eight-day eye surgical mission during Panamax Alpha Phase II, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Aug. 26, 2025, through Sept. 11, 2025. The surgical mission brought together 48 local and U.S. doctors, nurses, and technicians to complete cataract removals, corneal transplants and other complex procedures alleviating an over six-month wait for some. The over 200 surgeries provided not only improved eyesight but symbolized the strength of the U.S.-Panama partnership. (Courtesy Photo)